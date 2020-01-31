Harry Redknapp states his prediction for Burnley v Arsenal

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp (Photo: BT Sport)

Harry Redknapp is backing Arsenal to bounce back to winning ways by beating Burnley at Turf Moor in their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal head into the game looking to claim a win to kick-start their bid to try and finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The north London side currently find themselves in 10th place in the Premier League table as they bid to try and get as close to the Champions League qualification spots as possible in the coming weeks.

Mikel Arteta’s side were 2-1 winners at Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round on Monday night as they booked their spot in the fifth round of the competition.

They now prepare for their trip up north to take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.

And former Tottenham Hotspur manager Redknapp is backing the Gunners to claim all three points when they take on Sean Dyche’s side this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Redknapp said: “Arsenal have drawn twelve matches in the Premier League which is seriously derailing their hopes of a top-four finish.

“It’s difficult to believe they have only tasted victory on six occasions and they are ten points adrift of Chelsea who occupy fourth at present.

“Surprisingly, below the top four teams, it’s incredibly tight with just four points now separating the clubs between fifth and fourteenth inclusive.

“Arsenal therefore in tenth are still in the hunt to finish much higher than where they find themselves and will need to prove they have the fight to produce the goods away from home when they travel north to Burnley on Sunday.

“The Gunners did enjoy a 2-1 win at Bournemouth on Monday in the FA Cup, where a predominantly second-string side showed the fruits of a blossoming youth product the club are developing at the Emirates.

“Now they must follow up in Lancashire and return with three points which I believe they will.”

Arsenal will take on Newcastle United in their next Premier League game after their winter break in the top flight on Sunday 16 February.

The Gunners will then host Everton on 23 February as they look to win back to back home games in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip