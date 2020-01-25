Cesar Azpilicueta outlines where Chelsea FC must improve after 2-1 win at Hull

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Cesar Azpilicueta admitted Chelsea FC need to improve their game management after Saturday evening’s close fought 2-1 win against Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Blues made the trip to the KCOM Stadium following a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the London derby last week after Chelsea FC twice squandered a lead against their bitter rivals.

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard made changes for the FA Cup tie and Michy Batshuayi seized his chance to impress in the starting line up in the absence of Tammy Abraham.

The Belgium international broke the deadlock when his effort deflected off Hull’s Ryan Tafazolli and past Hull goalkeeper George Long inside six minutes.

Chelsea FC defender Fikayo Tomori doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 64th minute when the teenager managed to get on the end of Ross Barkley’s delivery into the box.

However, Hull pulled a goal back when Kamil Grosicki’s was deflected into the net to set up a tense final 12 minutes for Chelsea FC as the Tigers pushed for an equaliser.

The Championship side registered 14 shots on goal and had eight corners as they put Frank Lampard’s side under pressure in the second half.

Speaking to BT Sport following their narrow 2-1 win against Hull, Azpilicueta said:

“We have to improve our game if we want to improve as a team and go far. It is not the first game where we don’t manage the game well. We were punished.

“First half the first chance we have we score and we have chances to score more but we stopped playing our game. If we want to play against the best and fight for trophies we need to improve.

“We are a team and the season is long. We are fighting in three competitions. Our objective is to go as far as possible. It is our job to be in the best shape possible.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to third-placed Leicester City next weekend when third meets fourth at the King Power Stadium.

The Blues are looking to win their eighth FA Cup crown this season, having lifted the trophy under Antonio Conte in 2018.

