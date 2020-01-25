BBC Sport pundit predicts Hull City v Chelsea FC in FA Cup

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to cruise into the FA Cup fifth round with a 2-0 win over Hull City on Saturday night.

The Blues are preparing to make the trip up north fresh from their thrilling 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Frank Lampard’s men were twice pegged back by the Gunners as they had to settle for a draw despite the visitors playing most of the game with 10 men.

Chelsea FC currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

Hull City beat Rotherham to secure their place in the fourth round, while Chelsea FC overcame Nottingham Forest at home.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is not expecting Chelsea FC to have any problems when they take on Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday night.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “I’ve been impressed by Hull, and Jarrod Bowen is a real threat for the Tigers up front.

“Chelsea should never have dropped points against Arsenal on Tuesday after going 2-1 up with six minutes left, against 10 men.

“The Blues are a bit fragile at times but they should still have enough to get through this tie, even though Hull will have a real go at them.

“The game is a sell-out so there will be a great atmosphere at the KCOM Stadium, but I’d still back Chelsea.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday 1 February when they travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City.

The Blues will then face tricky Premier League games against top-four rivals Manchester United and Tottenham.

