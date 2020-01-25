Harry Redknapp states his prediction for Hull v Chelsea FC

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp (Photo: BT Sport)

Harry Redknapp doesn’t expect Chelsea FC to suffer an upset at Hull City on Saturday despite their inconsistency under Frank Lampard this season.

The Blues will make the trip to the KCOM Stadium in the fifth round of the FA Cup fresh from a 2-2 draw with their bitter London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League in midweek.

Chelsea FC squandered a lead twice to draw with Arsenal after Jorginho and Cesar Azpilicueta had given the home side the advantage twice at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard’s side will be hoping to rebuild some confidence in the FA Cup ahead of their push to finish in the Premier League’s top four in the final months of the season.

Chelsea FC are in fourth place in the Premier League table and six points ahead of Manchester United, while their fourth-round opponents Hull are in 12th position in the Championship.

The Tigers lost 1-0 to Lampard’s former club Derby County in their most recent league fixture ahead of the visit of the five-time Premier League winners.

Former Spurs boss Redknapp is backing his nephew Lampard to lead Chelsea FC to victory over Hull at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday.

“Chelsea are away at Hull in the live TV game, where the producers are obviously looking for a potential upset,” Redknapp told BetVictor.

“The Tigers are hovering around mid-table in the championship but still within striking distance of the playoffs and in forward Jarrod Bowen, they have one of the most feared marksmen in the section.

“They are frustratingly inconsistent, which is hampering their promotion bid, and will need to produce their best performance of the season to lower the colours of Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

“The Pensioners have a good record over the years in the FA Cup and as well as securing a top-four position in the PL, they will be looking for success in the most famous domestic cup competition in the world.

“With Callum Hudson Odoi back in the fold and Tammy Abraham proving the goal threat, they should navigate this tie with the minimum of fuss.”

Chelsea FC have won their last eight games against Hull in the league and cup, including a 4-0 victory over the Tigers back in FA Cup in 2018.

The Blues will take on Leicester in their next league fixture on 1 February.

