Harry Redknapp states his prediction for Hull v Chelsea FC

Former Spurs manager Harry Redknapp doesn't expect Chelsea FC to slip up at Hull City in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 25 January 2020, 06:00 UK
Harry Redknapp
Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp (Photo: BT Sport)

Harry Redknapp doesn’t expect Chelsea FC to suffer an upset at Hull City on Saturday despite their inconsistency under Frank Lampard this season.

The Blues will make the trip to the KCOM Stadium in the fifth round of the FA Cup fresh from a 2-2 draw with their bitter London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League in midweek.

Chelsea FC squandered a lead twice to draw with Arsenal after Jorginho and Cesar Azpilicueta had given the home side the advantage twice at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard’s side will be hoping to rebuild some confidence in the FA Cup ahead of their push to finish in the Premier League’s top four in the final months of the season.

Chelsea FC are in fourth place in the Premier League table and six points ahead of Manchester United, while their fourth-round opponents Hull are in 12th position in the Championship.

The Tigers lost 1-0 to Lampard’s former club Derby County in their most recent league fixture ahead of the visit of the five-time Premier League winners.

Former Spurs boss Redknapp is backing his nephew Lampard to lead Chelsea FC to victory over Hull at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday.

“Chelsea are away at Hull in the live TV game, where the producers are obviously looking for a potential upset,” Redknapp told BetVictor.

“The Tigers are hovering around mid-table in the championship but still within striking distance of the playoffs and in forward Jarrod Bowen, they have one of the most feared marksmen in the section.

“They are frustratingly inconsistent, which is hampering their promotion bid, and will need to produce their best performance of the season to lower the colours of Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

“The Pensioners have a good record over the years in the FA Cup and as well as securing a top-four position in the PL, they will be looking for success in the most famous domestic cup competition in the world.

“With Callum Hudson Odoi back in the fold and Tammy Abraham proving the goal threat, they should navigate this tie with the minimum of fuss.”

Chelsea FC have won their last eight games against Hull in the league and cup, including a 4-0 victory over the Tigers back in FA Cup in 2018.

The Blues will take on Leicester in their next league fixture on 1 February.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker makes Liverpool FC title claim after 2-1 win at Wolves
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker makes Liverpool FC title claim after 2-1 win at Wolves
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand urges Arsenal to make this key signing
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic posts injury update for Chelsea FC fans
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes tips Man United to sign 25-year-old
Hector Bellerin
Hector Bellerin: What Arsenal fans don’t know about Gabriel Martinelli
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Roger Federer (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
Australian Open 2020: Williams, Osaka, Tsitsipas lose and Federer tested to limits in day of drama
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford drops hint about Man United return on Twitter
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand urges Arsenal to make this key signing
ScoopDragon Football News Network