Michael Owen states his prediction for Hull v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Blues have struggled to put together a consistent run of results in the Premier League over the past couple of months.

Chelsea FC have a six-point lead over Manchester United and Wolves in the race to finish in fourth spot as their rivals contend with inconsistency just as much as the west London side.

Frank Lampard’s side will make the trip to Championship side Hull City, who are in midtable in the second tier after a 1-0 loss to the Chelsea FC manager’s former club Derby County at the weekend.

Chelsea booked their place in the fourth round courtesy of a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, while Hull were 3-2 winners against 10-man Rotherham United.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Hull City to secure their place in the fifth round.

“Frank Lampard and his Chelsea team will be kicking themselves for not taking all three points against 10-man Arsenal at the Bridge midweek, and they are likely to be without Tammy Abraham for the trip to Hull after the striker limped off the field at the end of a pulsating derby,” Lampard told BetVictor.

“The Tigers have lost their last couple and failed to score in those league defeats, and I expect the Blues to make serene progress at a sold-out KCOM Stadium.”

Chelsea FC have won their last seven meetings against Hull City in the Premier League and cup competitions.

In fact, the Blues haven’t lost to Hull City since 1988, when both clubs were in the old Second Division.

Chelsea FC were 4-0 winners against Hull City in their last meeting in the FA Cup back in 2018.

The Blues will take on third-placed Leicester City in their next Premier League game on Saturday 1 February.

