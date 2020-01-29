Pat Nevin previews Leicester City v Chelsea FC

Former Chelsea FC winger Pat Nevin (Photo: YouTube / Screen grab)

Pat Nevin is expecting to see a thrilling game when Chelsea FC travel to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are preparing for their trip up north to take on the Foxes as they look to continue their push for a top-four finish in the top flight.

Chelsea FC head into the game fresh from having booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round thanks to a 2-1 win at Hull City on Saturday night.

Frank Lampard’s side are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table and six points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United as things stand.

Leicester City, meanwhile, are third and eight points ahead of Lampard’s men heading into this weekend’s clash.

Former Chelsea FC star Nevin is expecting to see a thrilling game when the Blues travel to face the Foxes this Saturday lunchtime.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said: “Leicester at the weekend should be a cracker.

“I have been to see their last couple of games against West Ham and Brentford and Brendan Rodgers has got them playing an open, entertaining style of football that in some ways mirrors our own.

“For once we will not be playing against a team that sits deep and frustrates.

“So, we might sing about travelling over land and sea and Leicester, but at least this time the journey up the M1 should give us 90 minutes of entertainment, from both sides.”

Chelsea FC will take on Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in their next two Premier League games after the winter break in the top flight.

They will then switch their attentions to their Champions League last 16 showdown with Bayern Munich on Tuesday 25 February.

