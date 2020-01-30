Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Leicester v Chelsea FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Leicester City to hold Chelsea FC to a draw in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

The Blues head into the game looking to claim the three points to keep their top-four bid on track as Frank Lampard aims to steer Chelsea FC to Champions League qualification this season.

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish and they are eight points behind the Foxes as they look to close the gap down to Brendan Rodgers’ men.

The west London side sealed their spot in the FA Cup fifth round last weekend with a 2-1 win at Hull City, but their Premier League form has been a little more inconsistent of late.

Chelsea FC have only won two of their last five Premier League games to leave their position in the top four far from being secure.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen is fully expecting to see the two top-four contenders play out a scoring draw in Saturday afternoon’s clash up north.

Writing in his blog for BetVictor, Owen said: “Leicester have won eight of their 12 home league games so far this term, but I expect Chelsea to share the spoils at the King Power in this clash between the sides who start the weekend in the last two Champions League places in the table.

“At the time of writing, it is unsure whether Frank Lampard will be able to call on the services of striker Tammy Abraham who was injured against Arsenal in the Blues’ last league game and missed the FA Cup tie at the KCOM Stadium, Hull at the weekend.

“Irrespective of the Foxes’ League Cup semi-final result midweek, I think it will be a point apiece in Saturday’s early kick-off.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after their winter break when they take on Manchester United.

After that, the Blues will switch their attentions towards a crunch clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

