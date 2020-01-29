‘Like a new signing’: BBC pundit raves about Liverpool FC star after 2-0 win at West Ham

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Photo: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain / Instagram)

Steven Reid claimed that Liverpool FC have a “new signing” in the form of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after the midfielder helped to fire Liverpool FC to a 2-0 win over West Ham United on Wednesday night.

The Reds secured a comfortable win in east London as the visitors stretched their lead at the top of the table to an incredible 19 points.

The former Arsenal man was on target in the 52nd minute at the London Stadium after Mohamed Salah had slotted Liverpool FC ahead in the 35th minute from the penalty spot.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has faced a long road to recovery after having been ruled out for most of last season with a serious knee injury.

The 26-year-old, however, has now started nine games in the Premier League for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season as he bids to help the Reds win the title.

And former Blackburn Rovers star Reid believes that Oxlade-Chamberlain’s return to form and fitness is a huge boost for the Merseyside outfit as they keep their focus on lifting the top-flight trophy.

Speaking during BBC Radio 5 live‘s coverage of the game, Reid said during his analysis of Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal: “It was an unbelievable counter-attack from Liverpool but that is what we have come to expect.

“It’s that pace and power going forward. In two or three passes they can get down the other end and score.

“Getting Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back is like a new signing for Jurgen Klopp.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain has scored six goals in all competitions for Liverpool FC this season.

Liverpool FC remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season as they switch their attentions towards their home clash against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip