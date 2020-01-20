Roy Keane: Anthony Martial not good enough for Man United

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane says Anthony Martial isn't good enough for Manchester United after Sunday's 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 20 January 2020, 04:00 UK
Roy Keane
Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane says Anthony Martial isn’t good enough for Manchester United, as highlighted by his key miss in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win at Anfield on Sunday evening.

The France international led the Manchester United attack in the absence of Marcus Rashford, who is set to be sidelined with a double stress fracture in his back for around eight weeks.

Liverpool FC made the breakthrough in the 14th minute when Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk guided a header past David De Gea.

The home side had two more goals ruled out for offside after Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum thought they had doubled Liverpool FC’s lead.

Martial looked like being Manchester United’s best chance of a goal given the French striker’s undoubted quality in front of goal.

The 24-year-old’s big moment came in 59th minute when Martial muscled his way past Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez with just Alisson Becker to beat.

However, Martial lacked composure and fired over the crossbar to waste Manchester United’s best chance of scoring an equaliser and his eighth league goal of the season.

Former Manchester United captain Keane didn’t hold back in his assessment of Martial’s miss – and the Frenchman’s Red Devils career as a whole – after the final whistle.

“That [miss] sums up his career in a nutshell,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“You hit that target. That’s why he’s not quite good enough for United. That moment summed him up. Martial has come to Man United and the big strikers score in the big moments.

“The big strikers who are remembered by the supporters hit the target and the back of the net.”

Martial has scored 59 times in 197 games in all competitions over the past five seasons after Louis van Gaal signed the Frenchman in a £36m deal from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in the 2015 summer transfer window.

The Manchester United number nine has struggled with injuries and a loss of form since Martial scored 17 times in his first season at Old Trafford.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Neville
‘A painful moment’: Gary Neville reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Man United
Paul Merson
Paul Merson tells Man United to sign 24-year-old instead of Bruno Fernandes
Marcus Rashford
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer updates Man United fans on Marcus Rashford
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard delivers update on Chelsea FC’s forgotten man
Jurgen Klopp
Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man United
Mohamed Salah
Mo Salah issues Liverpool FC rallying cry ahead of Man United clash
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Naomi Osaka
Australian Open 2020: Seven-time winner Williams and defending champion Osaka in same quarter
Linda Pizzuti Henry shared a video from the game on Twitter (Photo: Linda Pizzuti Henry / Twitter)
Liverpool FC owner’s wife reacts to the 2-0 win over Man United
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard delivers update on Willian at Chelsea FC
ScoopDragon Football News Network