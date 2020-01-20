Roy Keane: Anthony Martial not good enough for Man United

Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane says Anthony Martial isn’t good enough for Manchester United, as highlighted by his key miss in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win at Anfield on Sunday evening.

The France international led the Manchester United attack in the absence of Marcus Rashford, who is set to be sidelined with a double stress fracture in his back for around eight weeks.

Liverpool FC made the breakthrough in the 14th minute when Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk guided a header past David De Gea.

The home side had two more goals ruled out for offside after Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum thought they had doubled Liverpool FC’s lead.

Martial looked like being Manchester United’s best chance of a goal given the French striker’s undoubted quality in front of goal.

The 24-year-old’s big moment came in 59th minute when Martial muscled his way past Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez with just Alisson Becker to beat.

However, Martial lacked composure and fired over the crossbar to waste Manchester United’s best chance of scoring an equaliser and his eighth league goal of the season.

Former Manchester United captain Keane didn’t hold back in his assessment of Martial’s miss – and the Frenchman’s Red Devils career as a whole – after the final whistle.

“That [miss] sums up his career in a nutshell,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“You hit that target. That’s why he’s not quite good enough for United. That moment summed him up. Martial has come to Man United and the big strikers score in the big moments.

“The big strikers who are remembered by the supporters hit the target and the back of the net.”

Martial has scored 59 times in 197 games in all competitions over the past five seasons after Louis van Gaal signed the Frenchman in a £36m deal from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in the 2015 summer transfer window.

The Manchester United number nine has struggled with injuries and a loss of form since Martial scored 17 times in his first season at Old Trafford.

