Jamie Carragher reacts to Mo Salah’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Man United

Mo Salah (Photo: Mo Salah / Instagram)

Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool FC striker scored his first goal against Manchester United in Sunday’s 2-0 win at Anfield.

The Reds made a slow start to the Premier League clash as Manchester United began brightly in spite of the absence of Marcus Rashford.

Liverpool FC made the breakthrough in 14th minute when Virgil van Dijk guided a header past David De Gea despite coming under pressure from two Manchester United players.

Roberto Firmino appeared to have doubled the home side’s lead before VAR ruled out the Brazilian’s goal due to Van Dijk’s apparent foul on De Gea.

Liverpool FC had another goal ruled out for offside before Manchester United responded and regrouped in the final half-hour at Anfield.

Andreas Pereira was unable to put a finishing touch on a passing move before Anthony Martial fired over the crossbar after a breaking past Jurgen Klopp’s defence.

Salah, who was the only member of Liverpool FC’s front three left on the pitch, doubled the home side’s advantage in the third minute of added time.

The Egypt international collected Alisson Becker’s long pass before Salah showed his strength to hold off Daniel James and end his goalless run against Manchester United.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher was delighted with Salah’s finish in their 2-0 win.

“Mo Salah, you little dancer!” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“That’s not just the three points, I think everyone in the country will think that’s the Premier League title after the result at Man City yesterday.

“You can see the celebrations. He’ll be delighted to break his record against Manchester United, but more importantly to give Liverpool the three points.”

Liverpool FC moved 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester City thanks to their 2-0 win over Manchester United.

The Premier League leaders are 30 points ahead of Manchester United after keeping a clean sheet for the seventh successive game.

