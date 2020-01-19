Jamie Carragher reacts to Mo Salah’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Man United

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher heaps praise on Mo Salah after he ends his goalless run against Man United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 19 January 2020, 19:05 UK
Mo Salah
Mo Salah (Photo: Mo Salah / Instagram)

Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool FC striker scored his first goal against Manchester United in Sunday’s 2-0 win at Anfield.

The Reds made a slow start to the Premier League clash as Manchester United began brightly in spite of the absence of Marcus Rashford.

Liverpool FC made the breakthrough in 14th minute when Virgil van Dijk guided a header past David De Gea despite coming under pressure from two Manchester United players.

Roberto Firmino appeared to have doubled the home side’s lead before VAR ruled out the Brazilian’s goal due to Van Dijk’s apparent foul on De Gea.

Liverpool FC had another goal ruled out for offside before Manchester United responded and regrouped in the final half-hour at Anfield.

Andreas Pereira was unable to put a finishing touch on a passing move before Anthony Martial fired over the crossbar after a breaking past Jurgen Klopp’s defence.

Salah, who was the only member of Liverpool FC’s front three left on the pitch, doubled the home side’s advantage in the third minute of added time.

The Egypt international collected Alisson Becker’s long pass before Salah showed his strength to hold off Daniel James and end his goalless run against Manchester United.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher was delighted with Salah’s finish in their 2-0 win.

“Mo Salah, you little dancer!” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“That’s not just the three points, I think everyone in the country will think that’s the Premier League title after the result at Man City yesterday.

“You can see the celebrations. He’ll be delighted to break his record against Manchester United, but more importantly to give Liverpool the three points.”

Liverpool FC moved 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester City thanks to their 2-0 win over Manchester United.

The Premier League leaders are 30 points ahead of Manchester United after keeping a clean sheet for the seventh successive game.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Neville
‘A painful moment’: Gary Neville reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Man United
Paul Merson
Paul Merson tells Man United to sign 24-year-old instead of Bruno Fernandes
Marcus Rashford
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer updates Man United fans on Marcus Rashford
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard delivers update on Chelsea FC’s forgotten man
Jurgen Klopp
Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man United
Mohamed Salah
Mo Salah issues Liverpool FC rallying cry ahead of Man United clash
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Naomi Osaka
Australian Open 2020: Seven-time winner Williams and defending champion Osaka in same quarter
Linda Pizzuti Henry shared a video from the game on Twitter (Photo: Linda Pizzuti Henry / Twitter)
Liverpool FC owner’s wife reacts to the 2-0 win over Man United
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard delivers update on Willian at Chelsea FC
ScoopDragon Football News Network