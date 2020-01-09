Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC keeping tabs on 22-year-old Championship star – report

Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC are both interested in Leeds defender Ben White, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 9 January 2020, 06:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC are among a number of clubs keeping an eye on Ben White’s development at Leeds United, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Premier League leaders, as well as their London rivals Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur, have been regularly scouting the 22-year-old with view to a potential swoop.

White is currently on loan at Leeds United from Brighton and the Championship leaders have secured his services for the rest of the season, according to the same article.

According to the same story, a suitor could agree to sign White in the current transfer window, providing that the defender is loaned backed to Leeds for the remainder of the campaign.

Sky Sports claim that Liverpool FC are unlikely to act on their interest in January, while it’s unclear whether Chelsea FC or Spurs are looking to pursue a deal this month.

White has helped Leeds to secure top spot in the Championship as the Elland Road outfit look to secure their long-awaited return to the Premier League this term.

The 22-year-old has made 26 appearances for Leeds since moving to the Yorkshire club on a season-long loan from Premier League outfit Brighton last summer.

Liverpool FC have arguably the world’s best centre-half in their ranks in the shape of Virgil van Dijk.

