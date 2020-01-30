Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Sadio Mane

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp says Sadio Mane is set to miss their home clash against Southampton on Saturday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 30 January 2020, 06:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp says Sadio Mane is likely to miss Liverpool FC’s home clash against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Senegal international suffered a muscle injury in the first half of Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

Mane sat out Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round due to the muscle problem.

Liverpool FC’s top goal-scorer in the Premier League was also absent from Klopp’s starting XI for their trip to West Ham on Wednesday night.

Mane has been a key player for Liverpool FC in their title challenge following a return of 11 goals in 22 Premier League appearances.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference ahead of Liverpool FC’s clash against West Ham, Klopp confirmed that Mane won’t face the Saints this weekend.

“Sadio will not be involved for West Ham and probably not for Southampton,” Klopp said. “After that he should be then fine.

“The week we have then after that is for him perfect to get back on track.

“He has a small muscle tear, which is serious enough to keep him out. We were lucky with the injury as well, so it was not that serious.

“But of course, when you have three games in a week then that means he is out for these three games.”

Liverpool FC squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with League One side Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round last Sunday.

The Reds are sitting 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League title race after amassing 67 points from their opening 23 games.

Liverpool FC are on course to win the Premier League title for the first time in their history, while the Reds can end a 30-year wait to get their hands on the top-flight crown.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Martin Keown
‘A joy to watch’: Martin Keown raves about Arsenal starlet
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
‘Like a new signing’: BBC pundit raves about Liverpool FC star after 2-0 win at West Ham
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: What I think about Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal
Rio Ferdinand
‘That’s where I draw the line’: Ferdinand sends message to Liverpool FC boss Klopp
Jose Mourinho
Arsenal, Tottenham enter the race to sign 26-year-old German – report
Rio Ferdinand
‘He’s been a breath of fresh air’: Rio Ferdinand raves about Arsenal starlet
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Dominic Thiem
Australian Open 2020: Thiem earns first Major victory over Nadal to set Zverev semi-final
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: What I think about Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal
Paul Pogba
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes open admission to Man United fans about Paul Pogba
ScoopDragon Football News Network