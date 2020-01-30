Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Sadio Mane

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp says Sadio Mane is likely to miss Liverpool FC’s home clash against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Senegal international suffered a muscle injury in the first half of Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

Mane sat out Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round due to the muscle problem.

Liverpool FC’s top goal-scorer in the Premier League was also absent from Klopp’s starting XI for their trip to West Ham on Wednesday night.

Mane has been a key player for Liverpool FC in their title challenge following a return of 11 goals in 22 Premier League appearances.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference ahead of Liverpool FC’s clash against West Ham, Klopp confirmed that Mane won’t face the Saints this weekend.

“Sadio will not be involved for West Ham and probably not for Southampton,” Klopp said. “After that he should be then fine.

“The week we have then after that is for him perfect to get back on track.

“He has a small muscle tear, which is serious enough to keep him out. We were lucky with the injury as well, so it was not that serious.

“But of course, when you have three games in a week then that means he is out for these three games.”

Liverpool FC squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with League One side Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round last Sunday.

The Reds are sitting 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League title race after amassing 67 points from their opening 23 games.

Liverpool FC are on course to win the Premier League title for the first time in their history, while the Reds can end a 30-year wait to get their hands on the top-flight crown.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip