Jurgen Klopp delivers Liverpool FC injury update on four players

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp is hoping that both James Milner and Naby Keita will be back available for Liverpool FC sooner rather than later.

The pair both missed Liverpool FC’s Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night with respective injuries.

Both Milner and Keita have been sidelined with muscular injuries and although the timeframe for their returns does not look to be too long, Klopp was reluctant to set a concrete date for when the duo will be back available for the Reds.

Speaking at a news conference at Melwood before the trip to Tottenham Hotspur, Klopp said: “James and Naby are not available. Both are muscle injuries, different and for different people, so we see how quick they will be.

“We really don’t have to put a timeframe on it because we don’t know it exactly. We will see, we are open and whenever they want to join us again, they can – or when the medical department gives the green light.”

Klopp also went on to reveal that both Dejan Lovren and Fabinho are expected to be back in full training next week with the Reds following their lay-offs.

He continued: “Dejan and Fabinho we expect to be back next week in full training.

“That’s obviously good. If that’s then early enough for the United game, I don’t know but we will see.

“They work really hard in the moment and they go really through the paces, so that’s good.”

Liverpool FC, who are currently top of the Premier League table, will return to Premier League action next Sunday when they host Manchester United at Anfield in the top flight.

After that, they will switch their attentions towards their trip to Wolves in the top flight as Klopp’s men continue to eye their first-ever Premier League title.

Liverpool FC finished in second place in the Premier League table last season.

