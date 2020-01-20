Jamie Carragher makes honest admission about Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has admitted that what Jurgen Klopp is achieving at Liverpool FC at the moment is “special”.

The Reds have made a stunning start to the new campaign, with Liverpool FC currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table and the firm favourites to win the title this term.

Klopp has earned huge amounts of praise for the impressive impact he has had at Anfield since being brought in as Brendan Rodgers’ successor back in October 2015.

He led the Reds to their first major trophy under his guidance last season when they won the Champions League, and the Merseysiders look primed to add to that piece of silverware this season and beyond.

And former Liverpool FC defender Carragher has admitted that he has been hugely impressed by the impact Klopp has had at Anfield since his appointment.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Carragher said: “He is a special manager at this moment, I think him and Pep Guardiola are out there as the best two top managers in world football.

“And they look like they are going to dominate English football.

“From a Liverpool point of view it would be No 19 in league titles, with United on 20, but it’s not just the league titles, there are European Cups you have to add in there when comparing Liverpool and Manchester United.”

Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their trip to Wolves in the Premier League on Thursday night.

The Reds will then take on Shrewsbury in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, before a trip to West Ham United in the Premier League at the end of the month.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip