Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Divock Origi

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Divock Origi’s injury isn’t serious after the Belgian striker was substituted with a knock in Wednesday night’s 2-0 win at West Ham United.

The Belgium international started for just the fifth time in the Premier League this season in the absence of Sadio Mane after the Senegal international suffered a muscle injury in a 2-1 win at Wolves last week.

Origi was brought down in the 35th minute by Issa Diop to present Mohamed Salah with the chance to score his 12th goal of the season from the penalty spot in the English capital.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doubled the away side’s lead in the second half before Origi had to be replaced in the 70th minute following an injury setback.

Origi has been used largely as an impact player from the bench this season when Liverpool FC have struggled to break the deadlock through their usual suspects.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Origi’s injury setback, Klopp was optimistic that the Belgian striker can bounce back quickly from the injury scare.

“Always when a player has to come off it’s a concern, especially when you play again three days later.

“But he told me it was cramps and let’s hope that it is like this and then he should be ready again.”

The Belgian forward has contributed three goals and one assist in 20 appearances.

Origi could miss Liverpool FC’s home clash against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds will take on Shrewsbury Town in their FA Cup fourth-round replay on Tuesday.

