Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on James Milner

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that James Milner’s injury looks to be “serious” after the vice-captain was substituted in the first half of Liverpool FC’s 1-0 FA Cup victory over Everton on Sunday.

The Liverpool FC number seven wore the captain’s armband in the absence of Jordan Henderson as Milner led an inexperienced Reds side against their local rivals in the FA Cup clash at Anfield.

However, Milner lasted a mere nine minute before the versatile midfielder suffered a knock in an attempted challenge.

The former Leeds and Newcastle star was replaced by Yasser Larouci as Liverpool FC booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round courtesy of Curtis Jones’ goal in the second half.

Milner has featured in 10 of the club’s 11 games since the start of December, completing 75 minutes or more in five of those fixtures.

Speaking at his post-match media conference following Milner’s injury setback, Klopp was quick to blame the 34-year-old’s setback on the hectic festive fixture schedule.

“Two players started the last game and one of them got injured, so that’s the situation we are in,” Klopp said.

“That’s why a lot of managers make a lot of changes; it’s nothing to do with the cup, it’s the timing.

“[Milner] has pain, that says it’s serious. It’s [his] muscle.”

Milner has scored four goals and has made three assists in 27 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

The former Manchester City star has proven a key player for the Reds given his ability to play at full-back, central midfield or on the wing.

Liverpool FC will take on Tottenham in the Premier League in north London on Saturday.

