Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Fabinho ahead of Everton clash

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Fabinho is nearing a return to the Liverpool FC side after the Brazilian stepped up his rehabilitation from an ankle injury.

The Brazil international hasn’t featured for the Premier League leaders since their victory over Serie A side Napoli in the Champions League in November.

Fabinho has missed their last 11 games in all competitions due to the injury problem to force Klopp to utilise the versatility of his Reds squad.

Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Adam Lallana have all been used in a holding midfield role to fill Fabinho’s void during his injury layoff.

Liverpool FC have a FA Cup third-round tie against Everton on Sunday before clashes against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in successive games.

Klopp will presumably be eager to have Fabinho back in the Liverpool FC team to help with potentially difficult league fixtures.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference about Fabinho ahead of the Merseyside derby in the FA Cup third round at Anfield on Sunday, Klopp provided an update on the fitness of his injured stars:

“[Keita] will have a scan today. Shaqiri will not be available tomorrow. Oxlade looks good, Dejan Lovren looks good.

“Fabinho is out on the pitch doing running stuff.

“Our only problem is the games come so quick Most of them will not be available tomorrow night. We will see the next game what is possible.”

Liverpool FC are sitting 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after playing one game less than Leicester City and Manchester City.

The Reds have won 19 of their 20 games in the Premier League this term.

