‘Amazing’: Andy Robertson raves about 18-year-old Liverpool FC starlet

Andy Robertson (Photo: LFC TV/Screen grab)

Andy Robertson heaped praise on Curtis Jones following his winner in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

The Premier League leaders booked their place in the FA Cup fourth-round draw thanks to Jones’ brilliant long-range strike in the 71st minute at Anfield.

The Liverpool FC youth graduate managed to curl his finish around Everton defender Yerry Mina as well as beat England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in sensational style.

Jones was making only his third appearance for the Liverpool FC team this season due to the intense competition for a starting spot in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

However, the 18-year-old and the other youngsters who started the FA Cup clash made a case for more minutes with their determined performance against Everton.

Robertson was rested for the FA Cup tie alongside his fellow full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold after a demanding festive fixture list for the Premier League leaders.

The Scotland international took to Twitter to praise Jones and the other Liverpool FC youngsters for their performance in the third-round tie against Everton.

Robertson wrote on Twitter: “What a hit @curtisjr_10 !! Bet you’re glad he didn’t pass it @Alex_OxChambo 😂. Top performance lads, amazing result!!”

Liverpool FC have never won the Premier League title but the table-topping Reds are on course to end their 30-year wait to get their hands on the top-flight crown this season.

