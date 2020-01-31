Alisson sends message to Liverpool FC ahead of Southampton clash

Alisson Becker (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)

Alisson Becker says Liverpool FC have to keep the pedal to the floor in their pursuit of a first Premier League title.

The Brazil international was one of standout performers in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the first half before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doubled the away side’s after the break.

Alisson was required to make four saves to keep West Ham at bay as Manuel Lanzini and Robert Snodgrass came close before Trent Alexander-Arnold hit the woodwork with an attempted clearance.

Liverpool FC moved 19 points clear of Manchester City thanks to their 23rd Premier League victory of the season to build a substantial lead at the top of the table.

Speaking to Liverpool FC’s website after their 2-0 win in the English capital, Alisson had already turned his thoughts to Saturday’s home clash against Southampton.

“We always said, and we are always saying, we are focused on the next challenge and the next game,” Alisson said.

“We are already focused on the next game that we have on Saturday. The next challenge is the most important of the season. We’ll try to do our best to win everything.

“We know our qualities and we know how far we can go but we can only go far if we do big performances on the pitch. The Premier League is top level so you cannot stop and you just need to keep going.”

Liverpool FC will win the Premier League title if they’re able to secure maximum points from their next eight games.

The Reds will host Southampton on Saturday before their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night.

Liverpool FC are on course to finish with a record points tally this season as they look to eclipse the 100 points Manchester City amassed in 2017-18.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip