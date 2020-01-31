Alisson sends message to Liverpool FC ahead of Southampton clash

Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson Becker says the Reds are already mentally preparing for the visit of Southampton on Saturday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 31 January 2020, 07:30 UK
Alisson Becker (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)
Alisson Becker (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)

Alisson Becker says Liverpool FC have to keep the pedal to the floor in their pursuit of a first Premier League title.

The Brazil international was one of standout performers in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the first half before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doubled the away side’s after the break.

Alisson was required to make four saves to keep West Ham at bay as Manuel Lanzini and Robert Snodgrass came close before Trent Alexander-Arnold hit the woodwork with an attempted clearance.

Liverpool FC moved 19 points clear of Manchester City thanks to their 23rd Premier League victory of the season to build a substantial lead at the top of the table.

Speaking to Liverpool FC’s website after their 2-0 win in the English capital, Alisson had already turned his thoughts to Saturday’s home clash against Southampton.

“We always said, and we are always saying, we are focused on the next challenge and the next game,” Alisson said.

“We are already focused on the next game that we have on Saturday. The next challenge is the most important of the season. We’ll try to do our best to win everything.

“We know our qualities and we know how far we can go but we can only go far if we do big performances on the pitch. The Premier League is top level so you cannot stop and you just need to keep going.”

Liverpool FC will win the Premier League title if they’re able to secure maximum points from their next eight games.

The Reds will host Southampton on Saturday before their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night.

Liverpool FC are on course to finish with a record points tally this season as they look to eclipse the 100 points Manchester City amassed in 2017-18.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Martin Keown
‘A joy to watch’: Martin Keown raves about Arsenal starlet
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal handed injury boost ahead of Burnley trip – report
Frank Lampard
Pat Nevin makes prediction about Chelsea FC signings this week
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
‘Like a new signing’: BBC pundit raves about Liverpool FC star after 2-0 win at West Ham
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard wants Chelsea FC to beat Man United to double deal – report
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: What I think about Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 2020: Djokovic beats Federer to reach 100th win over top-five player
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: What I think about Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal
Paul Pogba
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes open admission to Man United fans about Paul Pogba
ScoopDragon Football News Network