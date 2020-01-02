Arsene Wenger replies when asked if Liverpool FC can go unbeaten this season

Arsene Wenger (Photo: beIN Sports)

Arsene Wenger says Liverpool FC are capable of emulating Arsenal’s Invincibles team this season.

The Reds are sitting at the top of the Premier League table with a huge lead over their title rivals Leicester City and Manchester City.

Liverpool FC have won 18 of their 19 games in the English top flight so far, only dropping points in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Merseyside outfit have beaten all of their other top-six rivals, including a recent 4-0 thrashing of Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool FC have tough trips to Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the second half of the season as Jurgen Klopp looks to secure the club’s first-ever Premier League title this term.

Wenger’s side famously won the Premier League title without losing a game in 2003-04, winning 26 times and drawing 12 games in the campaign.

Former Arsenal boss Wenger believes Liverpool FC are capable of going unbeaten in the current Premier League campaign.

Asked if Liverpool FC can go unbeaten this season, Wenger replied: “They were close last year and they are still on course to do it.

“But I think what Liverpool is expecting at the moment is just to win the Premier League and that is the first target for such a football city.

“To stay for 30 years without winning the Premier League… nobody would have predicted that.

“That is their main target and I think they are on a good run and on a good course to achieving that this season because their main opponent is quite far away already.”

Liverpool FC finished in second place in the Premier League table last term after ending up a point adrift of Manchester City in the title race.

The Reds haven’t won the top-flight crown since 1990 when Sir Kenny Dalglish was still in charge of the Merseyside club.

