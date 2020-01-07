‘Unbelievable’: Jurgen Klopp makes prediction about 18-year-old Liverpool FC talent

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has tipped Curtis Jones to blossom into a regular Liverpool FC starter after the teenager scored a brilliant goal in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Everton in the FA Cup third round at Anfield.

Jones was one of the many changes that the Liverpool FC manager made for the visit of their local rivals in the cup following their demanding festive fixture schedule.

The 18-year-old started in the middle of the park alongside experienced midfielder Adam Lallana and Spanish starlet Pedro Chirivella for his first taste of the Merseyside derby at senior level.

Jones produced the moment of the match with a brilliant goal in the 71st minute as he beat England’s first-choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

The Liverpool FC youth graduate finished with 89 per cent pass completion, won two aerial challenges and completed one successful tackle in a promising all-round performance.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Jones and his potential, Klopp gave the teenage midfielder a glowing review as well as making a promising prediction about his future.

Klopp said: “Let me speak about Curtis – an unbelievable player, Scouser, very confident, can’t wait to play in the first team. Good, rightly so.

“He is in a very good way. I’ve known him three-and-a-half years, he made big steps, will be a Liverpool player if nothing strange happens, 100 per cent. Great.

“That he scores that goal, I’m not surprised. That he scores this kind of goal, I’m not surprised.

“He is for these situations and still a lot to learn and improve. But sometimes we forget it as well in training, he is 18. Unbelievable. In Germany, because of a different system, he would still play one year 100 per cent in the youth team and nowhere else.

“Here, he is around the first team. I like that the boys used all our patterns tonight to cause Everton problems. It was brilliant, absolutely brilliant.”

Liverpool FC haven’t won the FA Cup since 2006, when former captain Steven Gerrard scored twice and the Reds beat West Ham on penalties.

Sir Kenny Dalglish’s side lost 2-1 to Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final in 2012.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip