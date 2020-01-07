Robbie Fowler sends direct message to Curtis Jones after Liverpool FC winner

Former Liverpool FC striker Robbie Fowler reminds Curtis Jones that he isn't the first local lad to score a winner in the Merseyside derby

The Sport Review staff
Tuesday 7 January 2020
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Robbie Fowler took to Twitter to remind Curtis Jones that he isn’t the first Toxteth talent to score a winner for Liverpool FC in a Merseyside derby.

The 18-year-old introduced himself to English football with a world-class finish in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win over Everton in the FA Cup third round at Anfield on Sunday evening.

Jones was starting just his second senior game this season after the teenager was part of the Reds team that lost 5-0 to Aston Villa in the League Cup quarter-final last month.

The teenager produced the moment of the match when Jones curled a finish past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from outside the penalty area in the 71st minute.

Jones’ goal proved to be decisive as Liverpool FC booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round despite playing their second string against their bitter rivals.

Fowler, who comes from the same part of Liverpool as Jones, Toxteth, took to Twitter to celebrate the teenager’s winner, displaying his trademark wit in the process.

Fowler wrote on the social media website: “Hello @curtisjr_10 …put your hand up if you’re from Toxteth and have scored a winner in a Merseyside Derby 🙋🏻‍♂️”

The Liverpool FC legend scored 183 goals in 369 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit during two stints at the Anfield club.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will take on Tottenham Hotspur in north London in the Premier League next weekend.

