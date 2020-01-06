‘Love it’: Steven Gerrard sends message to 18-year-old Liverpool FC starlet

Liverpool FC legend Steven Gerrard (Photo: BT Sport)

Steven Gerrard was quick to hail Curtis Jones on Instagram after the teenager’s incredible winner in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win over Everton in the FA Cup third round at Anfield on Sunday night.

The 18-year-old was presented with a chance to impress Jurgen Klopp and the home supporters with his second start of the 2019-2020 season as the Reds boss rested most of his first-team players.

Jones was starting his first senior game since a 5-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Villa Park last month when Liverpool FC fielded their youth team.

The Merseysider made a big impression in the derby with a commanding performance in the middle of the park alongside Adam Lallana and Pedro Chirivella.

Jones produced the moment of the third-round tie when the teenager curled a long-range finish past England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with 19 minutes to play.

Former Liverpool FC captain Gerrard, who was no stranger to dramatic winners as a Reds player, took to social media to send a message to the club’s latest local prospect.

Gerrard wrote on his Instagram page: “love it kid ❤️”

Jones’ winner has been equated in significance to Wayne Rooney’s stunning goal in Everton’s clash against Arsenal back in 2003, which introduced the striker a serious talent to the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip