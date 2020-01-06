‘Love it’: Steven Gerrard sends message to 18-year-old Liverpool FC starlet
Liverpool FC legend Steven Gerrard dedicates Instagram message to Curtis Jones after his Merseyside derby heroics
Steven Gerrard was quick to hail Curtis Jones on Instagram after the teenager’s incredible winner in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win over Everton in the FA Cup third round at Anfield on Sunday night.
The 18-year-old was presented with a chance to impress Jurgen Klopp and the home supporters with his second start of the 2019-2020 season as the Reds boss rested most of his first-team players.
Jones was starting his first senior game since a 5-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Villa Park last month when Liverpool FC fielded their youth team.
The Merseysider made a big impression in the derby with a commanding performance in the middle of the park alongside Adam Lallana and Pedro Chirivella.
Jones produced the moment of the third-round tie when the teenager curled a long-range finish past England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with 19 minutes to play.
Former Liverpool FC captain Gerrard, who was no stranger to dramatic winners as a Reds player, took to social media to send a message to the club’s latest local prospect.
Gerrard wrote on his Instagram page: “love it kid ❤️”
Jones’ winner has been equated in significance to Wayne Rooney’s stunning goal in Everton’s clash against Arsenal back in 2003, which introduced the striker a serious talent to the Premier League.
