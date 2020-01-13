Danny Murphy outlines why Liverpool FC won’t go unbeaten

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Danny Murphy says he doesn’t expect Liverpool FC to go unbeaten in the Premier League this season.

The Reds became the first team in Europe’s top five leagues to win 20 of their opening 21 games in a top-flight season thanks to their victory in north London.

Liverpool FC extended their lead at the top with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur thanks to Roberto Firmino’s goal in the 37th minute.

The Merseyside outfit were dominant in the first half but the Premier League leaders rode their luck after the break.

Liverpool FC have only dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in Old Trafford in an otherwise perfect top-flight campaign.

The Reds will take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in their next Premier League fixture at Anfield on Sunday.

Inevitably, Liverpool FC have been touted as potential contenders to emulate Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal Invincibles by becoming the second Premier League team to complete an unbeaten season.

However, former Liverpool FC midfielder Murphy doesn’t expect Klopp’s men to go 38 games without defeat despite the Reds being unbeaten in the Premier League for over 12 months.

“Personally, I don’t think they will go unbeaten,” Murphy told the Daily Mail.

“You only need one off-night and the record is done. But it won’t matter if they still end up as champions. And the way Klopp is going he might win the league early and be in the latter stages of the Champions League, and have the ability to rest players. What a wonderful position that would be.”

Manchester City are the last team to have beaten Liverpool FC in the Premier League after their 2-1 win at The Etihad on 3 January 2019.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip