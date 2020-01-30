‘Phenomenal’: Georginio Wijnaldum raves about Liverpool FC leader

Georginio Wijnaldum highlights Jordan Henderson's importance to the Liverpool FC team

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 30 January 2020, 07:00 UK
Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: The Sport Review)
Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: The Sport Review)

Georginio Wijnaldum has described Liverpool FC skipper Jordan Henderson as a “phenomenal” captain.

The England international has been instrumental in helping Liverpool FC’s title challenge this season in his capacity as the club captain.

Henderson has been asked to play out of position on a number of different occasions to help out Jurgen Klopp in sticky moments.

The 29-year-old has also contributed some vital goals in their title bid, including his opener in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win at Wolves last week.

Henderson has sometimes been criticised at international level for a perceived lack of creativity in the England midfield.

But the Liverpool FC star has been one of the driving forces behind the Merseyside outfit’s attempts to finally win the Premier League crown.

Wijnaldum shed further light on Henderson’s importance to the Liverpool FC team ahead of their home clash against Southampton on Saturday.

“He’s a phenomenal player, not only as a football player but also as a captain,” Wijnaldum told Liverpool FC’s website.

“Since I came to Liverpool I got to know him. He is the best captain we can have for this team. The way he speaks with the players and helps the players is the way you want your captain to be.

“He is a really good player. Even when he sits on the bench or is not involved in the game, he tries to help the team out.

“It’s good that he gets the praise now that he deserves because he played a really good season until now, played really good games and scored important goals.

“In the dressing room he is a really big player for us because of the way he approaches the team, talks with the team and helps the team go forward. We really need him.”

Henderson has scored two goals and has made three assists in 22 games in the Premier League this season.

The England star has found the net against Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers this season.

Liverpool FC are 16 points ahead of defending champions Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

The Merseyside outfit haven’t won the Premier League crown previously despite finishing in second spot on four different occasions.

