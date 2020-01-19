Jamie Carragher: How Liverpool FC boss has emulated Sir Alex Ferguson

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Jurgen Klopp has emulated Sir Alex Ferguson’s early success at Manchester United by building a disciplined and brilliantly managed Liverpool FC team.

The Reds started the Premier League weekend with a huge lead over their closest title rivals Manchester City and Leicester City after winning 20 of their opening 21 games.

Liverpool FC are in a strong position heading into the second half of the season as Klopp looks to become the first Reds manager to get his hands on the Premier League trophy.

Klopp has managed to transform Liverpool FC into title favourites by making some shrewd signings and improving nearly every member of his Reds squad since his arrival.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher believes that Klopp is doing something similar to what Ferguson did when he won his first Premier League title at Old Trafford.

“The Liverpool of 2020 has more in common with United in the early 1990s, just before Sir Alex Ferguson lifted his first title; a well-drilled, disciplined and brilliantly managed team who bought well, improved those signed and introduced academy gems at the right time,” Carragher wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

“It was not overnight success. How often do you still hear managers beg for patience by pointing out it took Ferguson seven years to win the league? If Klopp does it this year he will have achieved it in five.

“Klopp has mirrored how Ferguson assembled his first championship team in the late 80s.

“With retrospective wisdom, football historians list legendary United players and make it sound like they were blowing away their rivals with big signings guaranteed to succeed.”

Liverpool FC have finished in second place in the Premier League table on four previous occasions in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2018.

Gerard Houllier, Rafael Benitez, Brendan Rodgers and Klopp have all finished as runners-up in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool FC have reached the Champions League final in the last two seasons, losing 3-1 to Real Madrid in 2018 before a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

The Reds have appeared in European finals in three consecutive campaigns since Klopp arrived at Anfield.

