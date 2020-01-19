Carragher names three Liverpool FC players who Klopp has turned into superstars

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jamie Carragher believes that Jurgen Klopp is responsible for turning Liverpool FC trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson into superstars.

The Reds are enjoying a period of resurgence under Klopp over the past couple of seasons as Liverpool FC regularly challenge for top honours again.

Liverpool FC are the reigning European champions after the Reds were 2-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final last season.

Klopp’s side won the Fifa World Club Cup for the first time in Liverpool FC’s history in December thanks to a 1-0 victory over Brazilian side Flamengo.

The Merseyside outfit missed out on a first Premier League title by the smallest margin last season, but Liverpool FC are in a strong position to end their 30-year wait for a top-flight crown this term.

Liverpool FC have some of the biggest names in the Premier League in their squad, including former PFA player of the year winners Virgil van Dijk and Salah.

Mane was also a contender to win the Fifa Ballon d’Or, while Robertson is widely viewed as the best left-back in Europe.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher believes that one of Klopp’s strengths is improving players that he buys.

“Ferguson got everything from his most successful players. Had they gone elsewhere, I am not sure they would have had the same success,” Carragher wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

“This is United’s biggest problem since Ferguson retired. I cannot think of one signing they have made who has improved.

“Apply the same standards to Liverpool. Under a different manager – at a different club – would Andy Robertson be the best left back in Europe? Sadio Mane a potential Ballon d’Or winner, or Salah scoring so regularly? They would be great players, but would they be the superstars they are now?”

Carragher went on to add that the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Emre Can have declined since they stopped working with Klopp.

Carragher added: “The form of Coutinho, or even Emre Can, since they stopped working under Klopp underlines the manager’s influence. Coutinho looked like one of the world’s best at Anfield. Less so since he left.”

Liverpool FC will take on Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday in pursuit of a 21st win of the season.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip