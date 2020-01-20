BBC Sport pundit tips Liverpool FC to dominate like Man United

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC could dominate the Premier League for the next decade like Manchester United did under Sir Alex Ferguson in the 1990s and 2000s, according to BBC Sport pundit Jermaine Jenas.

The Reds have established a sizeable lead at the top of the Premier League table following a brilliant start to the 2019-20 season under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool FC have a big margin of error as Manchester City and Leicester City struggle to put the Champions League holders under pressure in the title race.

Klopp’s side have already reached back-to-back Champions League finals, losing 3-1 to Real Madrid in 2018 before a 2-0 victory over Tottenham back in June last year.

Liverpool FC finished as runners-up in the Premier League title race last term with a record 97 points after losing one game in the 2018-19 campaign at Manchester City.

The Reds are also the reigning world champions after Liverpool FC were 1-0 winners against Brazilian side Flamengo in the Fifa World Club Cup in December.

BBC Sport pundit Jenas believes Liverpool FC are in a position where they could dominate the rest of the Premier League for the next decade.

“The gap is so vast between them,” said Jenas on BBC Radio 5 live, speaking ahead of Liverpool FC’s clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

“Jurgen Klopp has something about managing players that Ole is learning.”

He continued: “The one thing that sticks out in my mind is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and what he’s capable of doing with this group of players.

“You can have top players, but can you get them playing a style of football that’s capable of challenging this Liverpool team? Liverpool look like they’ll dominate as United did in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

“When I watch United and their style of play is this a team that can challenge Liverpool for a title? I’ve not seen it in Solskjaer as yet.

“I don’t see that style that can compete with the best. That’s not to say it’s not doable as Solskjaer will evolve as a manager, he will learn and adapt.”

Liverpool FC appointed Klopp as Brendan Rodgers’ replacement in October 2015 after he won two Bundesliga titles and reached the Champions League final in 2013.

