Jurgen Klopp sends Liverpool FC message to Jordan Henderson’s critics

Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)

Jurgen Klopp says Jordan Henderson’s quality is clear to see, adding that he can’t help the Liverpool FC captain’s critics if they can’t understand the player’s value to the team.

The England international skippered Liverpool FC to their 19th Premier League win of the current campaign to restore their 13-point lead at the top of the table.

Henderson and his Liverpool FC team-mate have managed to go 12 months unbeaten in the Premier League to put together an incredible title push this term.

The 29-year-old played a key role in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Thursday night as goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane sealed the three points.

Liverpool FC boss Klopp was full of praise for Henderson’s performance against the Blades as his skipper continues to fill Fabinho’s void in a holding midfield role.

“Yes, he’s exceptional, yes, he’s outstanding,” Klopp told his pre-match media conference ahead of the Merseyside derby.

“I would have to say what Gini [Wijnaldum] and Hendo have done, with the number of games they’ve played, is absolutely incredible, I don’t take that for granted for one second.

“If anyone who is with us doesn’t see the quality of Jordan Henderson I can’t help him.

“Is Hendo the perfect football player? No. Do I know anybody who is? No. Is he unbelievably important to us? Yes.

“He didn’t like that No.6 position when he saw how good Fabinho is [laughs].

“I asked him, two or three weeks ago when he played exceptional in that position, ‘you don’t like this position, right?’ and he was laughing.

“Before that he played centre-half, I don’t know what Gareth Southgate is now doing with him, which position he will play [for England] but there are a few options.

“You see in life character and mentality helps always. In this case especially.”

Henderson has played as a central midfielder, a holding midfielder, a centre-half, a full-back and a right midfielder so far this season to highlight his versatility.

BT Sport host Gary Lineker was quick to hail Henderson as one of the Premier League’s most underrated players after Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

Henderson moved to Liverpool FC in a £20m deal from Sunderland in the 2011 summer transfer window when Sir Kenny Dalglish was in charge of the Reds.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip