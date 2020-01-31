Jurgen Klopp outlines where Liverpool FC need to improve

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool FC need to avoid “ridiculous mistakes” despite Wednesday night’s 2-0 victory at West Ham United.

The Reds eased to a comfortable win against the Hammers to move 19 points clear of defending champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with 14 games left to pay.

Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock in the first half from the penalty spot after Divock Origi was fouled inside the West Ham area.

Salah turned provider in the second half when he teed up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to double the away side’s lead in the 51st minute.

Liverpool FC conceded some chances as Manuel Lanzini and Robert Snodgrass tested Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson Becker.

Trent Alexander-Arnold almost scored an own goal when his attempted clearance his the woodwork.

Liverpool FC have beaten every Premier League team this season after recording their 23rd victory in 24 games.

Speaking at his post-match media conference at the London Stadium, Klopp warned his Liverpool FC players about conceding chances to opponents due to sloppy mistakes.

“The difficulty was to get the rhythm, keep the rhythm and to stay concentrated. I think the biggest chances we gave them,” Klopp said.

“It was Gini’s pass where we were alone in front of the goal and a sensational save from Ali, I think. Then Trent’s post – slapstick situation, I don’t know exactly how that happened. These situations, we gave pretty much away. Robbo had another pass like this.

“These boys, I would give them my kids to take care of them because I trust them 100 per cent, but in these situations they still can still make these kind of ridiculous mistakes, so it is nothing to do with motivation – it’s just staying concentrated when you are constantly in charge, that’s so difficult.”

Liverpool FC have collected 70 points from their 23 Premier League games to build a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds can move 22 points ahead of Manchester City if Klopp’s beat Southampton on Saturday afternoon ahead of the Citizens’ trip to Tottenham Hotspur the next day.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip