‘Especially tough’: Jurgen Klopp previews Liverpool FC v Man United

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool FC can expect an “especially tough” clash against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds were 1-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night thanks to Roberto Firmino’s 37th-minute goal.

Liverpool FC are the first team in Europe’s top five leagues to amass 61 points after 21 games after their narrow win in north London.

The Merseyside outfit have only dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Manchester United back in October.

The Red Devils returned to winning ways with a 4-0 win against basement club Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Liverpool FC’s impressive domestic run, Klopp was quick to warn his Reds players about the threat that Manchester United will pose next weekend:

“The rest of the season is still quite long and we have a lot of tough games to play, the next one [against Man United] especially tough and we have to make sure we are ready for that.

“It was difficult, we made it a bit too difficult for ourselves because we didn’t finish it off, but not to forget or to underestimate the quality of the other team.

“It’s normal that they come back in the game like this and I am really happy. And I have to say, this stadium is something else.

“Thank you very much to whoever built this stadium that the away dressing room is probably the best in the league – thank you very much that somebody started that because other clubs, when they renovate their stadium, make the away dressing room smaller.

“This is exceptional, thank you very much.”

Liverpool FC are looking to win the Premier League title for the first time after the Reds finished in second place last term.

The Merseyside club have ended up as runners-up on four different occasions in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2018.

Klopp won his first trophy as Liverpool FC boss last season when the Reds were 2-0 winners against Spurs in the Champions League final back in June.

Liverpool FC have won the Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup this term.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip