Jurgen Klopp outlines Liverpool FC’s targets for the rest of the season

Jurgen Klopp has underlined Liverpool FC’s target remains winning the Premier League title rather than getting carried away with the prospect of setting a record points total.

The Reds were 2-0 winners against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday night to move 19 points ahead of defending Premier League champions Manchester City.

Liverpool FC broke the deadlock thanks to Mohamed Salah’s penalty in the first half before the Egypt international set up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to double the away side’s lead in the 51st minute.

The Merseyside outfit can move 22 points ahead of defending champions Manchester City if Liverpool FC beat Southampton at Anfield on Saturday before the Citizens make the trip to Tottenham a day later.

Liverpool FC are on course to surpass Manchester City’s record of 100 points, which Pep Guardiola’s side set when they won the 2017-18 Premier League crown.

The Reds could also emulate Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles side by completing an unbeaten season, having already gone 41 games without defeat ahead of the visit of the Saints.

Speaking at his post-match media conference at the London Stadium, Klopp was asked about the Merseyside outfit’s targets for the remainder of the Premier League season.

“I am not sure I have to because I was never in that situation, to be honest. I didn’t do it so far.

“Last year we had 97 points and I am not sure if we could have had 100 – 98 would have been possible if we had got a point at [Manchester] City.

“No, I didn’t do it so far and in the moment I see I have a problem with motivating the boys, then I would have to use different things – but so far it is not necessary.

“We are Liverpool and we have a proper history, everybody knows what we have to do and the motivation is to reach that and not any point records.

“If that would happen as a side-effect, we would take it, but we are not overly concerned about it.”

Liverpool FC will take on Southampton in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday before their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

