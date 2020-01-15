Paul Merson claims Liverpool FC don’t get the respect they deserve

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has claimed that Liverpool FC don’t get the respect they deserve following their incredible run in the Premier League.

The Reds became the first club in Europe’s top five leagues to win 20 of their opening 21 league games following their victory at Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Brazil international Roberto Firmino scored a brilliant winner in the first half to help Liverpool FC secure a narrow 1-0 win over Tottenham in north London.

Liverpool FC are 14 points ahead of their closest title rivals Manchester City, having played one game less than the defending Premier League champions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have kept six successive clean sheets to help Virgil van Dijk and the rest of his back four secure the best defensive record in the league.

The Reds are the reigning European champions after Klopp’s men were 2-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid last term.

In fact, Liverpool FC are looking to reach a third consecutive Champions League showpiece this term.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson says Liverpool FC are easily the best team in Europe.

“You watch them against Tottenham, they were 1-0 up and they still bomb forward, it’s in their make-up, and they can defend,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“When you can defend like that, you’re always going to dictate football matches.

“Why are Liverpool not favourites to win the Champions League? They’ve been at two straight finals. Manchester City haven’t even looked like winning it, and they are favourites.

“I don’t think Liverpool get the respect they should get; this is the best team in Europe by some distance.

“If you want to beat them, you need two or three goals. They don’t go to park the bus. I can only really see Man City beating them.”

Liverpool FC have won 20 of their opening 21 games in the Premier League this term.

The Reds have only dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Liverpool FC will host Manchester United in the return fixture on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip