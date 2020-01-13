‘Exquisite’: BBC Sport pundit raves about Liverpool FC star’s display at Spurs

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Roberto Firmino was Liverpool FC’s star man in their 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening, according to Danny Murphy.

The Brazil international produced a dominant performance alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in the Liverpool FC attack.

Firmino had an opportunity to break the deadlock in the second minute but his effort was cleared off the line to deny the Brazilian a brilliant goal.

The 28-year-old made the breakthrough in the 37th minute when he produced a sublime touch to control Salah’s pass before he finished into the corner of the net.

Firmino made the Tottenham defence work hard with his movement and passing as Liverpool FC edged to a 1-0 win against their top-six rivals.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Murphy heaped praise on Firmino for his star performance in Saturday evening’s narrow victory in north London.

“It was an exquisite finish,” Murphy said on Match Of The Day on Saturday night.

“The touch and strike on his weak foot shows a man playing with confidence. He was the best of the front three. His tenacity to come back and win the ball is also part of his game.

“Mane has been the best of the front three over the course of the season but Firmino was the star man [on Saturday].”

Firmino has scored seven times and has made four assists in 21 games in the Premier League this season.

The Reds signed Firmino in a £29m deal from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim in the 2015 summer transfer window.

Although Firmino started his Reds career under Brendan Rodgers, Jurgen Klopp has managed to get the best out of the number nine.

Liverpool FC will take on Manchester United in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip