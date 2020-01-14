BBC Sport pundit: Liverpool FC star is in ‘hot form’

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks says Roberto Firmino is in "hot form" for "unstoppable" Liverpool FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 14 January 2020, 07:00 UK
Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)
Roberto Firmino is in hot form for unstoppable Liverpool FC at the moment, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Brazil international scored Liverpool FC’s winner in a 1-0 victory over top-six rivals Tottenham Hotspur in north London on Saturday.

The 28-year-old broke the deadlock in the first half with a sumptuous finish to cap what was a strong first-half showing from the league leaders.

Firmino showed brilliant footwork to control Mohamed Salah’s pass before the South American fired past Paulo Gazzaniga to break the deadlock.

The Liverpool FC number nine could have scored earlier than his goal but for some heroic last-ditch defending from Spurs.

Firmino has hit form at a crucial point of the season for Liverpool FC, with five goals in his last six games.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks believes Firmino is in sensational form ahead of the visit of Manchester United at Anfield next weekend.

“Spurs deserved something from this match but got nothing, thanks to Roberto Firmino’s Exocet missile,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“If his left is his weaker foot, I can’t imagine how sweetly he strikes the ball with his right. The Brazil international usually plays up front but his work-rate and – for such a gifted player – his surprising physicality mean he could handle a midfield role in my team.

“He’s been in hot form since he scored the winner in the Club World Club final and, clearly, so are Liverpool, who look unstoppable at the moment.”

Firmino has scored seven times and has made four assists in 21 games in the Premier League this season.

The South American forward has also made three assists in the Champions League in the current campaign.

Liverpool FC are sitting 14 points clear of defending champions Manchester City in the Premier League title race having played one game less than the Citizens.

