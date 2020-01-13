Jurgen Klopp reveals what Roberto Firmino said after Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win at Spurs

Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Roberto Firmino was disappointed not to have scored more goals in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

The Brazil international scored Liverpool FC’s decisive goal in the 37th minute to secure a 20th Premier League win of the season.

Firmino produced a sublime touch to control Mohamed Salah’s pass in the penalty area before the Brazilian forward found the corner of the net.

Liverpool FC had 13 shots on goal but the Premier League leaders were unable to double their lead despite having a flurry of clear chances.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about his conversation with Firmino on the pitch after the final whistle, Klopp said:

“When I went to him and wanted to give him a hug after the game, he wanted to stop and talk first.

“He said, ‘I know I should have scored more goals’… it was absolutely not what I wanted to say!

“It is true probably, but I didn’t even know exactly. He should have immediately with the first chance: it was brilliant play and then he hits somehow the goalkeeper and Oxlade hits the post. Yes, [he is] a super player, super.

“I don’t say this for the first time and will hopefully not say it for the last time. Pretty impressive.”

Liverpool FC have achieved the best-ever start to a season by a club in Europe’s top-five leagues.

The Reds haven’t lost a game in their opening 21 fixtures of the Premier League season.

Liverpool FC managed to beat Spurs home and away this season.

Klopp’s side were 2-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid back in June.

Liverpool FC will take on their bitter rivals Manchester United at Anfield in their next Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds are looking to win their first-ever Premier League title.

