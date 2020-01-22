Roy Keane sends blunt message to Liverpool FC

Man United legend Roy Keane says Liverpool FC have to win a few league titles before they can be considered a great team

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 22 January 2020, 08:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Roy Keane says Liverpool FC need to win a few Premier League titles before Jurgen Klopp’s side can be considered a great team.

The Reds were 2-0 winners against Keane’s former club Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool FC to secure a comfortable win against their bitter rivals.

Liverpool FC moved 16 points clear of their closest title rival Manchester City thanks to their 2-0 win over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The Reds have played one game less than their title rivals, which means Liverpool FC could conceivably extend their lead to 19 points.

The Merseyside outfit are looking to win the Premier League title for the first time after the Reds missed out last term despite collecting 97 points.

Liverpool FC are the reigning Fifa World Club Cup and Champions League title holders after an incredible 12 months or so.

But former Manchester United captain Keane says Liverpool FC will need to win the Premier League title multiple times to be considered a great team.

“This team have been brilliant in Europe over the last few years and everyone is getting carried away with them because they’ve been so brilliant – but this will be their first league title,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“You’ve got to win a few league titles!”

Liverpool FC will take on Wolves in their next Premier League game at Molineux Stadium on Thursday night.

The Reds have finished in second place on four different occasions in the title race.

