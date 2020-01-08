New Liverpool FC signing reacts to debut in win over Everton

Liverpool FC signing Takumi Minamino reflects on his Reds debut in a 1-0 win over Everton in the FA Cup

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 8 January 2020, 08:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Takumi Minamino has admitted that he found his Liverpool FC debut to be an intense experience in Sunday evening’s 1-0 win over Everton in the FA Cup third round.

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp named the Japan international in his starting XI for the visit of local rivals Everton at Anfield in the third-round encounter.

Minamino acquitted himself well in a centre-forward role as Klopp rotated his squad and used a lot of his younger players in the FA Cup clash.

Curtis Jones netted a wonder-goal in the second half to secure Liverpool FC’s progress to the fourth round of the cup competition.

Minamino lasted 70 minutes before the Asian star was replaced by England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain moments before Jones’ stunning winner at Anfield.

The Liverpool FC number 18 was pleased with his debut for the Merseyside outfit following his move to the Premier League leaders earlier this month.

Speaking to Japanese media after the FA Cup clash, Minamino is quoted as saying by Metro:

“I’m happy that now I’m a part of this team.

“It was probably one of the most intense matches I’ve played, but I knew the Premier League would be like that so I wasn’t surprised.

“The way we press aggressively, the way we press back, the way we use the space between lines is similar to Salzburg.

“But the system is not the same so I have to understand the difference and fit myself into this team.

“I think this is the best stadium for a footballer. The fans were great and I’m just glad we won.”

Minamino completed a £7.75m move to Liverpool FC from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in January after the Reds reached an agreement with their Champions League group-stage opponents.

Liverpool FC are 13 points clear of their closest title rivals Leicester City in the Premier League table.

