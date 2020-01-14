‘Colossus’: BBC Sport pundit heaps praise on 28-year-old Liverpool FC star

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)

Garth Crooks has hailed Virgil van Dijk as a “Dutch colossus” after his display in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

The Netherlands international played an instrumental role in Liverpool FC becoming the first club in Europe’s top five leagues to win 20 of their opening 21 top-flight fixtures.

Van Dijk marshalled the Reds defence expertly to help Jurgen Klopp’s side keep their sixth consecutive clean sheet in the Premier League to maintain their lead at the top.

The 28-year-old produced one of the moments of the Premier League clash when he managed to stop Dele Alli’s run after the England star had beaten Joe Gomez.

The reigning PFA player of the year stopped Alli with a perfectly-timed challenge to protect Alisson Becker’s goal and Liverpool FC’s run of clean sheets.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks was full of praise for Van Dijk after his influential performance at the heart of the Liverpool FC defence.

“Dele Alli had roasted Joe Gomez and seemed to be bearing down on Liverpool’s goal – but that was to reckon without this Dutch colossus,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“Van Dijk weighs up the situation and realises in order to avert the crisis he is going to have to get his shorts dirty. It’s rare for the Netherlands defender to have to go to ground but the situation called for it.

“The tackle was beautifully timed, with the man bun still intact, the shorts slightly ruffled but no lasting damage to the image or brand. Job done. Clean sheet. Liverpool march on.”

Van Dijk completed 110 passes in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win at Tottenham, which was more than any other player in the Premier League this weekend.

The Reds are 14 points ahead of Manchester City with a game in hand over the defending Premier League champions.

Liverpool FC will take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

