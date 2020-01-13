Virgil van Dijk eyes Liverpool FC improvement ahead of Man United clash

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: EA Sports)

Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool FC have to “do much better” despite their record-breaking 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night.

The Reds eased into a 1-0 lead thanks to Roberto Firmino’s goal in the 37th minute to cap a dominant first-half performance from the visitors.

Liverpool FC were wasteful in front of goal and Tottenham grew in confidence in the second half as Spurs registered 14 shots on Alisson Becker’s goal.

But Spurs were unable to find an equaliser despite Son Heung-min, Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso coming close in the second half in north London.

Liverpool FC extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table ahead of their clash against bitter rivals Manchester United next weekend.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, recorded their first win of 2020 on Saturday thanks to a resounding 4-0 victory over Norwich City at Old Trafford.

Although Van Dijk was satisfied with Liverpool FC’s 20th Premier League win of the season, the Dutch defender admitted there was room for improvement ahead of the visit of Manchester United next Sunday.

“We want to analyse this game and do much better, especially the second half,” Van Dijk told Sky Sports. “But three points is massive, especially here. [We’ll now] focus on the next game.

“They [Spurs] are a good side, a fantastic side. The Champions League final must still hurt for them and they want to bounce back – any chance they have, they will try to beat us.

“Especially in the second half, they were pressing us and made it very difficult for us. We should have done better but three points is massive, so we’re very happy with that.”

Liverpool FC have kept a clean sheet in their last six Premier League games since Joe Gomez came into the first-team to partner Van Dijk in the absence of Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren.

