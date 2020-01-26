Stan Collymore compares Liverpool FC star’s importance to Lionel Messi

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: EA Sports)

Stan Collymore says Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk is the most important player to his team in the world alongside FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

The Netherlands international has helped to steer the Reds through two tricky fixtures against Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers over the past week.

Van Dijk broke the deadlock in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 victory over bitter rivals Manchester United at Anfield as the Reds kept a sixth successive clean sheet.

Although the Reds conceded for the first time in over a month at Molineux Stadium, Van Dijk played a key role in their hard-fought 2-1 win over Wolves on Thursday night.

The Merseyside outfit’s fortunes have been transformed since Van Dijk completed a £75m move to Liverpool FC from Southampton in January 2018.

Liverpool FC have reached successive Champions League finals, beating Spurs in the Madrid showpiece last year.

The Reds are on the cusp of a first Premier League title after finishing on 97 points but a point adrift of Manchester City last term.

Former Liverpool FC striker Collymore compared Van Dijk to Messi in terms of his importance to his team.

“Virgil and Lionel Messi are now the two most important players to their teams in world football,” Collymore told the Daily Mirror.

“Take Van Dijk out of Liverpool and Messi out of Barcelona, and not only is there a material change in playing quality but, as importantly, in the attitude of the team.

“Van Dijk is now more important than Cristiano Ronaldo.”

The Reds will take on Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon before Liverpool FC make the trip to West Ham United on Wednesday night.

