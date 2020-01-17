Fabinho issues update ahead of Liverpool FC v Man United

Liverpool FC midfielder Fabinho (Photo: LFCTV)

Fabinho has taken to social media to reveal that he is “almost” fully fit ahead of Liverpool FC’s home clash with Manchester United this weekend.

The Brazilian midfielder has been out of action since the end of November with an ankle injury after initially proving himself as a key player in the Reds team in the first few months of the campaign.

Fabinho was pictured taking part in full training at Melwood with his Liverpool FC team-mates on Wednesday morning as Klopp’s side continued their preparations for their crunch showdown with arch rivals Manchester United at Anfield.

It remains to be seen whether Fabinho will be fit enough to be in the squad, but the player himself has now hinted that he is on the verge of being fully fit once again.

Posting an update on Twitter on Wednesday night, Fabinho wrote: “Back to training. Almost there! 💪🏾 🔴.”

The 26-year-old midfielder has scored one goal and made one assist in 12 Premier League games for the Reds so far this season. He has also made one assist in five Champions League games to help them reach the last 16.

Liverpool FC head into their crunch clash with Manchester United top of the table and 14 points clear with a game in hand.

