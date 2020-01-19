Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Man United

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to admit that Liverpool FC look like they have the Premier League title sewn up after their 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

The Reds headed into the game looking to extend their brilliant start to the new season under Jurgen Klopp, with the Merseysiders leading the way at the top of the table.

Virgil van Dijk headed Liverpool FC into the lead in the 14th minute at Anfield, before Roberto Firmino had a goal ruled out by VAR before half-time.

Manchester United mounted some more pressure in the second half but Liverpool FC held firm in front of their home fans, and Mohamed Salah scored the second goal to make the points secure when he burst through on goal and coolly slotted past David De Gea.

The win leaves Liverpool FC 16 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand over their closest rivals.

And England legend Lineker clearly feels that the title is likely heading to Anfield this season.

Posting on Twitter after Salah’s goal, Lineker wrote: “Fancy Liverpool might win the title now.”

The Reds have been in scintillating form all season in the Premier League, with Klopp’s men now the runaway favourites to win the title.

“It’s special,” captain Jordan Henderson told Sky Sports after the game.

“We’re enjoying our football. You have to stay hungry and keep wanting more.”

Liverpool FC will now switch their attentions towards their preparations for their trip to Wolves in the Premier League on Thursday night.

The Merseyside outfit remain unbeaten in the English top flight and they have only dropped two points all season as things stand.

