Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win over Tottenham

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Roberto Firmino after he fired Liverpool FC to a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

The Reds headed into the game looking to preserve their unbeaten start to the new season, with Liverpool FC flying high at the top of the table.

Firmino gave the visitors the lead in the 37th minute when the Brazilian attacker fired home a low finish.

Jurgen Klopp’s men continued to create chances in the second half, and Spurs had a brilliant chance to level late on but Son Heung-Min fired wide in north London.

Liverpool FC held on to claim an important three points and move 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand.

England legend Lineker is clearly a fan of Firmino, and he took to Twitter after the Brazilian’s goal to offer his reaction, writing: “Firmino gives @LFC the lead. Such a good player is Bobby.”

After the final whistle, Lineker added in a separate post: “Twenty-one Premier League games played for @LFC with 20 wins and a draw. That’s utterly nuts.

Manchester City can close the gap to Liverpool FC down to 14 points if they beat Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Next up for Liverpool FC is the small matter of their home clash against Manchester United in the Premier League next Sunday afternoon.

They will then travel to Wolves and West Ham United in their following two Premier League games.

