‘A painful moment’: Gary Neville reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Man United

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville admitted that Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC was a “painful moment” for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Manchester United team.

The Red Devils headed into the game looking to upset the Premier League leaders, whose only dropped points this season came in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford back in October.

Liverpool FC took the lead in the 14th minute when Virgil van Dijk headed home at Anfield. Roberto Firmino then thought he had scored a second, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR.

Manchester United enjoyed some longer spells of possession in the second half and had chances to equalise, but it was Liverpool FC who scored the next goal.

Mohamed Salah broke away and latched on to an Alisson Becker goal-kick before the Egypt international slotted a cool finish past David De Gea in the 93rd minute to make the points secure.

The win left Liverpool FC a staggering 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand.

Former Manchester United defender Neville was on commentary duty for Sky Sports during the game and offered his take after the final whistle.

“For Jurgen Klopp and his team, they withstood some pressure and they were better overall, you can’t deny that,” Neville said.

“They [Liverpool FC] had the best chances in the game. That goal at the end just finishes the game off.

“But in the bigger picture, the Premier League title, these fans in this stadium sense it’s happening now for the first time.

“It’s a painful moment for Manchester United and for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.”

Liverpool FC – who finished second last term – will return to Premier League action with a trip to Wolves in the top flight on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip