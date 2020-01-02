Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United
Gary Lineker has his say on Liverpool FC's 2-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League
Gary Lineker took to social media to admit his amazement at Liverpool FC’s position at the top of the Premier League table after their 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Thursday night.
The Reds are yet to lose a game in the Premier League this season and they successfully made it a year unbeaten in the English top flight with a victory in front of their home fans at Anfield.
Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the fourth minute when he tapped home from close range following George Baldock’s slip.
Liverpool FC then doubled their lead in the 64th minute when Sadio Mane fired home at the second time of asking.
The victory left Liverpool FC 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand, leaving Jurgen Klopp’s men as the favourites to win the title this season.
And England legend Lineker was quick to take to social media after the game to admit his amazement at the Reds’ stunning start to the new campaign.
Posting on Twitter after the game, Lineker wrote: “Liverpool are 13 points clear with a game in hand. That’s nuts at this stage of the season. 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”
Next up for Liverpool FC is an FA Cup third-round clash against bitter local rivals Everton at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.
