Adam Lallana issues clear warning to his Liverpool FC team-mates

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Adam Lallana has warned his Liverpool FC team-mates that they must stay “grounded” despite their dominant position in the Premier League.

The Reds are currently flying high at the top of the table, having won all but one of their Premier League games so far this term.

Their incredible run has allowed them to build a 14-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand, as Jurgen Klopp’s men chase their first ever Premier League title.

Liverpool FC took another step towards the title last Saturday when they sealed a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in north London thanks to Roberto Fimino’s first-half winner.

With Liverpool FC leading the way at the top of the table in such dominant fashion, it would be easy for the Reds to get carried away with their position.

However, Lallana has warned his team-mates that they must focus on the task at hand, namely preparing for their home clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Lallana said: “It’s on us to keep grounded. We have such a great group of lads for that.

“We’ve come back in there and after the game we are speaking about how we could have seen it out better [in the game against Tottenham].

“I’m sure it was entertaining for the neutral but we don’t want to be winning games relying on our goalkeeper or seeing shots go past the post.

“It’s a great mentality that we have, we don’t want to settle for just winning games. That’s a big reason why we are in the position we are.”

The 31-year-old Lallana scored Liverpool FC’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October.

Lallana has made 11 Premier League appearances in total for the Reds so far this season.

