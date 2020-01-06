Adrian issues warning to his Liverpool FC team-mates

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Adrian has warned his Liverpool FC team-mates that the Reds cannot afford to let their level drop as they bid to win the Premier League title for the first time.

The Reds have made a brilliant start to the new Premier League season and they currently find themselves 13 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Liverpool FC are the heavy favourites to win the title this season after having won all but one of their Premier League games so far.

The Merseyside outfit are currently preparing for testing Premier League clashes against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United as they look to continue their march towards the title.

And Reds goalkeeper Adrian has spoken about the importance of Liverpool FC not allowing their level to drop in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website before the FA Cup clash against Everton, Adrian said: “We need to push each other.

“The most experienced players, we know the level everyone can give. The manager is the first one that knows to push us because he knows our level.

“We cannot drop five per cent in a game. When you are winning every time and have that winning mentality, you could have a moment of [feeling in a] comfort zone and this is no good.

“We don’t want that comfort zone, we want to keep improving every time – and we think we have a good gap to keep improving.

“You see now that we are top of the table with a gap between the other teams, but that gap could be much smaller, so we need to keep winning games and making more happiness on the pitch.”

The 33-year-old goalkeeper has made 10 Premier League appearances for Liverpool FC so far this season to help their title push.

The Reds will travel to Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game on Saturday evening, before a home clash against bitter local rivals Manchester United at Anfield the following weekend.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip