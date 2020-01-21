Trent Alexander-Arnold plays down Liverpool FC title talk

Trent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool FC are only focused on the next game and not the title

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 21 January 2020, 05:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has insisted that he and his Liverpool FC team-mates are not getting carried away by their dominant position at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds stretched their lead at the top to a staggering 16 points with a game in hand following their 2-0 victory over Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Merseyside outfit are now the heavy favourites to win a first Premier League title this season following their stunning form under Jurgen Klopp this term.

Liverpool FC have not lost a game all season and their only dropped points came during a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October.

Despite their dominant position, 21-year-old Alexander-Arnold insists that the Reds are only focusing on their next game, which is a trip to Wolves on Thursday night.

Told that Liverpool FC now need just 30 points to secure the title, Alexander Arnold replied: “In the changing rooms we’re not talking about it like that.

“We’ve still got 16 games left so it’s not a matter of crossing the line, if and when that happens, it’s about pushing to the very end and going to the very last game and seeing what we can do.

“Obviously we’re in a really solid position with the teams around us dropping a few points over the course of the weekend. But we know there is still a long way to go.

“‘Anything can happen’ as the old cliche goes, but in the dressing room we’re all focused on the next game and we know that we’ve got a difficult midweek game coming up against Wolves.”

Alexander-Arnold has been in superb form for Liverpool FC this season and he has scored two goals and made nine assists in 22 Premier League games this term.

The Reds will return to FA Cup action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Neville
‘A painful moment’: Gary Neville reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Man United
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher makes honest admission about Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC
Jurgen Klopp
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up about Liverpool FC and Jurgen Klopp
Tammy Abraham
Frank Lampard warns Chelsea FC they can’t rely on 22-year-old
Ian Wright
Ian Wright suggests one signing that Chelsea FC need to make
Ian Wright
Ian Wright: What I think of Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 2020: Former champs Williams, Federer, Djokovic, Osaka score opening wins
Linda Pizzuti Henry shared a video from the game on Twitter (Photo: Linda Pizzuti Henry / Twitter)
Liverpool FC owner’s wife reacts to the 2-0 win over Man United
Tammy Abraham
Frank Lampard warns Chelsea FC they can’t rely on 22-year-old
ScoopDragon Football News Network