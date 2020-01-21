Trent Alexander-Arnold plays down Liverpool FC title talk

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has insisted that he and his Liverpool FC team-mates are not getting carried away by their dominant position at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds stretched their lead at the top to a staggering 16 points with a game in hand following their 2-0 victory over Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Merseyside outfit are now the heavy favourites to win a first Premier League title this season following their stunning form under Jurgen Klopp this term.

Liverpool FC have not lost a game all season and their only dropped points came during a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October.

Despite their dominant position, 21-year-old Alexander-Arnold insists that the Reds are only focusing on their next game, which is a trip to Wolves on Thursday night.

Told that Liverpool FC now need just 30 points to secure the title, Alexander Arnold replied: “In the changing rooms we’re not talking about it like that.

“We’ve still got 16 games left so it’s not a matter of crossing the line, if and when that happens, it’s about pushing to the very end and going to the very last game and seeing what we can do.

“Obviously we’re in a really solid position with the teams around us dropping a few points over the course of the weekend. But we know there is still a long way to go.

“‘Anything can happen’ as the old cliche goes, but in the dressing room we’re all focused on the next game and we know that we’ve got a difficult midweek game coming up against Wolves.”

Alexander-Arnold has been in superb form for Liverpool FC this season and he has scored two goals and made nine assists in 22 Premier League games this term.

The Reds will return to FA Cup action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round.

