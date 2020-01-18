Alisson Becker ‘honoured’ to play with Liverpool FC star

Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)

Alisson Becker has admitted that is is an “honour” to be playing alongside Roberto Firmino for Liverpool FC and Brazil.

Firmino is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s finest attacking talents and he scored the all-important winner as Liverpool FC claimed a 1-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

The attacking midfielder has netted seven goals and made four assists in 21 Premier League games so far this season to help the Reds to lead the way at the top of the table.

Alisson has been playing alongside Firmino at Anfield since having signed for the Reds from AS Roma in the summer of 2018.

The pair have also been team-mates for the Brazilian national team for a number of years.

Now, the Liverpool FC goalkeeper has opened up about why he is so proud to be able to play alongside Firmino for club and country.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Liverpool FC’s website, Firmino said: “It’s great to play alongside Bobby. I already knew him from the Selecao, I knew him from the impact he was having. He was in the Brazil squad before me.

“We then became team-mates in the national team and we interacted a lot more during call-ups, at games and preparing for games.

“Then the opportunity to come to Liverpool came about and he was a very important influence in my choice. He spoke highly of the club, he spoke about the reality at the club and arriving here I could see it all to be true.

“Our families have become close as well, this is great for us. He’s a similar guy to me, he’s laid back and manages to be even more shy than me.

“It’s an honour for me. The word that defines our relationship is ‘honour’. It’s an honour to play alongside him.”

Both Alisson and Firmino will be expecting to start for Liverpool FC when the Reds return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon with a crunch clash against Manchester United at Anfield.

The Reds are 14 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand as things stand.

